Woo - a beautiful double header with The Orchestra (for Now) and Wonderbug with special guests Shoefig.

[WONDERBUG](https://www.instagram.com/wonderbugband/) - Insectile pop dysfunction

[THE ORCHESTRA (FOR NOW) ](https://www.instagram.com/theorchestrafornow/)- contemporary music

[SHOEFIG](https://www.instagram.com/shoefig/) - awesome dream gaze duo