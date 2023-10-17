DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wonderbug, The Orchestra (For Now), Shoefig

Windmill Brixton
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Woo - a beautiful double header with The Orchestra (for Now) and Wonderbug with special guests Shoefig.

[WONDERBUG](https://www.instagram.com/wonderbugband/) - Insectile pop dysfunction

[THE ORCHESTRA (FOR NOW) ](https://www.instagram.com/theorchestrafornow/)- contemporary music

[SHOEFIG](https://www.instagram.com/shoefig/) - awesome dream gaze duo

This is an 18+ event Read more

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Shoefig, The Orchestra (For Now), Wonderbug

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

