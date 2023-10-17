DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Woo - a beautiful double header with The Orchestra (for Now) and Wonderbug with special guests Shoefig.
[WONDERBUG](https://www.instagram.com/wonderbugband/) - Insectile pop dysfunction
[THE ORCHESTRA (FOR NOW) ](https://www.instagram.com/theorchestrafornow/)- contemporary music
[SHOEFIG](https://www.instagram.com/shoefig/) - awesome dream gaze duo
This is an 18+ event
