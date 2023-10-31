DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WALL OF DEATH 22h15 + entrée HALLOWEEN CIRCUS

Le Circus
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:15 pm
PlaybackCapbreton
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A la tombée de la plus effrayante nuit de l'année, le Circus se transformera en cimetière des enfers. Pour fêter les 10 ans de ce lieu démoniaque, les créatures de cirque les plus effrayantes les unes que les autres invoqueront leur plus beau spectacle.

Présenté par LE CIRCUS.

Le Circus

9 Rue Du Hapchot, 40130 Capbreton, France
Doors open10:15 pm

