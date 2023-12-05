Top track

Web - Why Why Why Why Why

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House Arrest, Web, Speedway, Paper Hats

Windmill Brixton
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Web - Why Why Why Why Why
Got a code?

About

[HOUSE ARREST](https://www.instagram.com/housearresthousearrest/)

[WEB](https://www.instagram.com/webstogram/) - unconventional rhythms, dissonant melody and a woodwind section

SPEEDWAY - melodic post-rock with accompanying saxophone and full band harmonies

[PAPER HATS](https://www.instagram.com/thisisnotpaperhats/) - noisy four-piece

This is an 18+ event Read more

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

paper hats, Web, House Arrest

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.