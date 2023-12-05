Top track

House Arrest - Truckin' On

House Arrest, Web, Speedial, Chad

Windmill Brixton
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
£5.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HOUSE ARREST https://www.instagram.com/housearresthousearrest/ - single release party for new single “M. Monroe”

[WEB](https://www.instagram.com/webstogram/) - unconventional rhythms, dissonant melody and a woodwind section

[SPEEDIAL ](https://www.instagram.com/speedialband/)- melodic post-rock with accompanying saxophone and full b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

1
Chad, Speedial, Web and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

