DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An hour of new material from comedian Dee Allum.
Dee was a finalist in the 2022 BBC New Comedy Award competition, and started her comedy career performing sketches with theCambridge Footlights. In the last two years Dee has been nominated for Best Newcome
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.