Top track

Alien Chicks - 27 Stitches

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alien Chicks

Green Door Store
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alien Chicks - 27 Stitches
Got a code?

About

Alien Chicks are a Brixton based post-punk power trio, whose music explores a whole mix of genres including jazz, rap, bossa nova, and math rock. Their songs are a surreal social commentary packed with punchy rhythms and eclectic time signatures. Their you Read more

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Alien Chicks

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.