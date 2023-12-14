DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Their Southern American look might fool some, but listen closer and you'll hear that Wood Burnt Red are a UK country rock band like no other.
With 3 of the band hailing from the Midlands UK, and 1 from Zimbabwe, the boys have each been playing music for o
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.