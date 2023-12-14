Top track

Wood Burnt Red - All I Need Is You

Wood Burnt Red x Three Rivers Band

Hot Box
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£13

About

Their Southern American look might fool some, but listen closer and you'll hear that Wood Burnt Red are a UK country rock band like no other.

With 3 of the band hailing from the Midlands UK, and 1 from Zimbabwe, the boys have each been playing music for o Read more

Alter States Promotions
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

