DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bushwick Grand presents A BG Party

Cafe Erzulie
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We’re back at our home base, Cafe Erzulie on Saturday the 7th for another very special edition of A BG Party! Featuring some of the best DJs the city has to offer, get ready to turn up to hip hop, r&b, dancehall, afrobeat and more! We'll also be celebratin Read more

Presented by Bushwick Grand.

Lineup

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.