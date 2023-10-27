Top track

Unfiltered Presents: Bad Moon Rising

The Kingsland
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BAD MOON RISING feat. Connector, Petal, Güero .925, Buffy Wang + more TBA

UNFILTERED presents a night of fun, spooky electronic music. Come get haunted with us. Expect some dark house, witch trance, and a bunch of other made-up genres. Costumes aren't man Read more

Unfiltered
Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

