PEPITE in Lille, by RAWWW

Le flow
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLille
€15.41
Le média PEPITEfr s'allie à la structure RAWWW en présentant leur toute première collaboration événementielle.

Après le succès de leur première soirée à Bordeaux l'an passé, le média PEPITEfr revient sur le devant de la scène et débarque dans la métropole Read more

Presenté par PEPITEfr.

Lineup

8
Jolagreen23, Zoomy, Arsaphe and 8 more

Venue

Le flow

1 Rue de Fontenoy, 59000 Lille, France
Doors open7:30 pm

