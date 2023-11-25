DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Genocide Pact

Songbyrd
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

GENOCIDE PACT return with their eponymous new album. An overdose of gut-wrenching Death Metal, Genocide Pact is heavy, engrossing, and undoubtedly brutal.

"This album reflects on the feeling of watching the world crumble while dealing with personal tragedy."

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Genocide Pact, Abysmal Lord, Deliriant Nerve and 1 more

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

