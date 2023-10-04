DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HH : Laroze, No Ny, Dvde

DARWIN
Wed, 4 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Début de mois d'octobre, rentrée bien amorcée et Heures Heureuses toujours sur pied.

Cette semaine on reçoit, Dvde, No Ny et Laroze pour la partie DJ Set, du côté des live on vous dévoile les noms très rapidement sur nos réseaux.

Cet événement est réserv Read more

Présenté par Darwin.

Lineup

Venue

DARWIN

87 Quai des Queyries, 33100 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.