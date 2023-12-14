DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eggy Elbows Presents: John Myrtle

The Social
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After touring across the UK and Europe earlier this year, John Myrtle returns with his band armed with new songs for a special show at The Social.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Egyptian Elbows.

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

