DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We’re back guys!!!
Our sunny Sundays are starting again at our beloved Chalet Fontana.
For our first event the microphone will be in the hands of our friend and collaborator who bring her art to the green and budding amphitheater of the Chalet Fontana.
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.