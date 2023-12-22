Top track

Solar

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sandra Monfort RCC Anima't

Absenta
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsReus
From €8.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Solar
Got a code?

About

Sandra Monfort és una artista versàtil i amb un talent indiscutible que té la capacitat única de combinar tècnica i intuïció per crear una música que ens captiva des del primer moment. La seva carrera està marcada per una fusió harmoniosa de tradició i ava...

Este es un evento 16+ (autorización tutores)
Organizado por Associació Cultural Anima't.

Lineup

Sandra Monfort

Venue

Absenta

Carrer d'Aleus, 2, 43201 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.