Top track

Together

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

David Rodigan: Get Reggae to Rock Steady Xmas Special

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £12.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Together
Got a code?

About

We are very excited to announce that DAVID RODIGAN will be returning to Hootananny this for a Christmas Party!

Regarded by many as one of the world's finest broadcasters, DJ and champions of reggae music ever. He’s broken boundaries and won hearts across Read more

Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

David Rodigan, Papa Face, Rebel Clash

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.