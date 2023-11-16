Top track

saint Jude - Imagine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Saint Jude

Venue MOT Unit 18
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

saint Jude - Imagine
Got a code?

About

Saint Jude

THU 16TH NOV

VENUE MOT

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

Saint Jude

Venue

Venue MOT Unit 18

Venue MOT Unit 18, Orion Business Centre, Surrey Canal Rd, London SE14 5RT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.