Top track

This Charming Man - 2011 Remaster

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mike Joyce presents Alternative 80s

Justines
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJMargate
£15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

This Charming Man - 2011 Remaster
Got a code?

About

Justines is inviting you back to the late 80s to sweat-shrink your Levi 501s at an Indie Disco that never stopped in 30 years. The Queen is dead, the seminal album by The Smiths, came out three decades ago, and we have the drummer that kicks off the album...

Presented by Justines.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.