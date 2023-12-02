Top track

Cloonee Liverpool

Invisible Wind Factory
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLiverpool
£22.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After some mega sets in Blackstone St Warehouse, Cloonee brings his label Hellbent to Invisible Wind Factory, featuring appearances from Beltran & Lopez! Limited tickets now on sale!

This event is strictly 18+

All customers must provide valid photographi...

Presented by Circus.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cloonee, Beltran

Venue

Invisible Wind Factory

3 Regent Rd, Liverpool L3 7DS
Doors open10:00 pm
1200 capacity

