Evening Standards Duo (2nd House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Wed, 21 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Piano Bar Soho provides the perfect environment for this terrific evening boasting some of London’s hottest jazz talent. Harry Ashworth, a virtuosic pianist will be joining us with woodwind wizard Arran Kent. This duo is dedicated to anything that swin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

