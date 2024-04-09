DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shovel Dance Collective

Hyde Park Book Club
Tue, 9 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14
About Shovel Dance Collective

“The way we perform [our songs]… we don’t hold back on the emotiveness,” says Nick Granata, organ player of Shovel Dance Collective. An ensemble of nine, the group journeys through the traditional folk of the British Isles with a modern political lens, exp Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Shovel Dance Collective are a group of nine musicians brought together by a communal passion for the folk music of the British Isles, Ireland and beyond. They nurture and synthesise this material with sensibilities drawn from drone, free improvisation, con...

This is an 14+ event, Under 18's to be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Please Please You & Hyde Park Folk Club
Lineup

Shovel Dance Collective

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

