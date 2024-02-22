Top track

Valentino - Doviđenja, Doviđenja

Hari Mata Hari and Valentino

Scala
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:30 pm
£49.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hari Mata Hari is a popular music band from Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, formed in 1985. The group has performed over 1,000 concerts and sold 5,000,000 albums to date. Their songs are among the most famous and popular love ballads in the former Yugosl...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Yogoart
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hari Mata Hari, Valentino

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

