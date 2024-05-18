DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MAYDAZE

Kemistry
Sat, 18 May, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
From $27.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

To all of our Ravers, we are happy to announce the Official Club X-it & Club Cinema reunion with one of the most legendary rave events in South Florida. We are happy to bring you back Maydaze at Kemistry!

VIP reservations: (954) 297- 9255

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kemistry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

