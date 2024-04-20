Top track

Benighted - Asylum Cave

Hellfest Warm-Up Tour 2024 : Benighted + ten56

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Sat, 20 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€25.81

About

« Si tu ne viens pas au Hellfest, le Hellfest viendra à toi ! »

Rendez-vous désormais incontournable de "l'expérience" Hellfest, le Warm-Up Tour, véritable Tour de France des salles de concerts repart sur la route en avril prochain !

L'occasion de débute...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.
Lineup

Benighted, ten56

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

