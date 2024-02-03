Top track

The Human Tornado - Kill! Kill! Kill!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Groove Metal Fest

Covo Club
Sat, 3 Feb, 8:30 pm
GigsBologna
€9.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Human Tornado - Kill! Kill! Kill!
Got a code?

About

"Quando a fare battere il cuore non è la prima cotta, ma i BPM di una grancassa?!..e se ti dicessi anche che quelle farfalle nello stomaco non sono il vero amore ma la distorsione di un Marshall?!"

Ecco a voi la prima edizione del 'GROOVE METAL FEST'!

Ad...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Qvintessence

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.