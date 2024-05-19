Top track

Justin Cudmore - Train Dance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunday in The Atrium: REVIVAL: Soul Summit + Justin Cudmore

Public Records
Sun, 19 May, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
From $20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Justin Cudmore - Train Dance
Got a code?

About

REVIVAL has invited Soul Summit to be this month’s feature guest artists in The Atrium. Soul Summit is the epitome of what a day house music party looks and feels like. The music, smiles, joy, style and spiritual upliftment.

We have invited one of the bes...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soul Summit, Justin Cudmore

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.