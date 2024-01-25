DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Velha Condessa

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 25 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Velha Condessa é um grupo de rock português, originário de Lisboa, constituído por Diogo Castelo Branco, Francisco Braga, João Bento, Lopo Caldeira Marques e Pedro Patrício.

Formados em 2014, foi apenas em 2019 que começaram a dedicar-se a tempo inteiro a...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.