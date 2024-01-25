DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Velha Condessa é um grupo de rock português, originário de Lisboa, constituído por Diogo Castelo Branco, Francisco Braga, João Bento, Lopo Caldeira Marques e Pedro Patrício.
Formados em 2014, foi apenas em 2019 que começaram a dedicar-se a tempo inteiro a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.