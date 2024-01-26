DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Budino · CHLOE / Bianca Oblivion · Crystal Murray

SALA APOLO
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:59 pm
DJBarcelona
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NITSA: Somoslas | Budino · CHLOE

ASITN: Spin Desire | Bianca Oblivion · Crystal Murray x Broodoo Ramses

This is an 18+ event
Presented by NITSA CLUB.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Budino, Chloé, Bianca Oblivion and 1 more

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.