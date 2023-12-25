DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beerpong Championship

The Yellow Bar
Mon, 25 Dec, 10:00 pm
SocialRoma
About

The Yellow Bar presents: BEER PONG CHAMPIONSHIP

Highly recommend to come to the bar at 10:00pm to sign up for the championship!

Get a crazy name for your team, you might win a free shot!

Play with beer not water!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da PIERRE SRL.

Venue

The Yellow Bar

Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open10:00 pm

