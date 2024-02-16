Top track

Alavedra - La Jota del Poliamor

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alavedra RCC

Absenta
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsReus
From €8.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alavedra - La Jota del Poliamor
Got a code?

About

Alavedra són la navalla suïssa del pop: una multitud d'eines/cançons que no saps molt bé per a què utilitzar, però al final alguna d'elles et treurà d'un embolic en algun moment. Portes molt de temps amb ells a la butxaca fins que de sobte escoltes un tema...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Associació Cultural Anima't.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alavedra

Venue

Absenta

Carrer d'Aleus, 2, 43201 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.