N&D New Year: Soul Glow VS Ready for the Floor

Night & Day Café
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJManchester
£3.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

+++ NEW YEAR'S EVE '23 +++

It wouldn't be New Year's Eve without a Night & Day party, and this year is no exception. Come and see out the year with us and two of our resident DJs SOUL GLOW and READY FOR THE FLOOR.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Night & Day Café.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Night & Day Café

26 Oldham Street, Manchester M1 1JN
Doors open10:00 pm
220 capacity

