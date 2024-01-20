DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TEENAGE DREAM

GNX ARENA
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsRavenna
€20.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

La festa live in cui tutti ad un certo punto iniziano a cantare le canzoni di high school musical

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romagna Concerti e Produzioni srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

GNX ARENA

Via Dismano 219, 48100 Ravenna Ravenna, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

