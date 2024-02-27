Top track

All the Cowboys

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alexandra Kay

Bush Hall
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

All the Cowboys
Got a code?

About

The coffee-making, sing-along videos and Facebook Live Streams that got millions of people through the Covid-19 quarantine put Alexandra Kay on the map. Generating millions of plays weekly on her videos and chart-topping original music she commands the att...

16+ (under 18s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by TEG Europe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alexandra Kay

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.