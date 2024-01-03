Top track

Bedbug

The Silverlake Lounge
Wed, 3 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

lilies
About

Bedbug invented indie rock in 1996 (at birth). The once popular genre has since waned, leading bedbug to become a main progenitor of the now-decrepit "bedroom pop" genre. In it's wake lie the scattered remains of cassettes and casio keyboards. "Bedroom pop...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC

Lineup

Bedbug, American Sigh

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

