DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cuadro Flamenco

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sun, 24 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
ArtMiami
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ballet Flamenco La Rosa presents Cuadro Flamenco-authentic Flamenco in its most traditional form. This professional company is based in Miami, and made up of dancers and musicians from Spain, Latin America and the U.S.

In Cuadro Flamenco, dancers and musi...

All ages
Presented by Ballet Flamenco La Rosa
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.