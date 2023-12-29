Top track

Ben Hauke, Sonlife, B4B, DJ Dip

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready to part in the countdown to the New Year with...

BEN HAUKE - Southeast Londoner Ben Hauke approaches dance music in a hands on way. You won't find him using the c+p shortcuts on Ableton; he is more comfortable recording the whole track live out...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Ben Hauke

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

