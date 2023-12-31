DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Night Tube: London NYE with Jay Carder

Bush Hall
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Night Tube take over the extraordinary west London venue Bush Hall to see 2024 in with a boiler room style boot off. With the decks in the middle of the room and Jay Carder leading the line, expect high energy and a night that you won't be forgetting any t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bush Hall.

Lineup

Jay Carder

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open9:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

