DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Night Tube take over the extraordinary west London venue Bush Hall to see 2024 in with a boiler room style boot off. With the decks in the middle of the room and Jay Carder leading the line, expect high energy and a night that you won't be forgetting any t...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.