Workshop "Make your Gift" w/BeMe for Kids

BeMe
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:30 am
WorkshopRoma
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
L'Associazione BeMe è nata da una necessità, un'opportunità, un sogno: quello di creare un luogo di incontro, di condivisione e di scambio tra mamme in cui ogni bambino possa essere accolto, guidato e incoraggiato a diventare sé stesso.

Il Workshop Natali...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Venue

BeMe

Vicolo Del Campanile 9, 00193 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open10:30 am

