Top track

The Last Hangman

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hotel Lux

EBGBs
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Last Hangman
Got a code?

About

Out Of Phase and Marshall Live Agency present Portsmouth-raised and South London-based Hotel Lux for Independent Venue Week 2024 in Liverpool

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Out Of Phase.

Lineup

Hotel Lux

Venue

EBGBs

80-82 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.