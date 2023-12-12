DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tad Cautious (DJ set)

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 12 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tad Cautious is the host of The Bunny, a weekly free-format show on SiriusXM based on the onsite station of the same name that he has helmed at Phish festivals since 1996. He has played festival sets from Chicago to Cancun to his hometown of Burlington, Ve...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open10:00 pm

