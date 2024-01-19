DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Piano Bar Soho provides the perfect environment for Ineza's unique tone and powerful voice. Her excellent swing feel, smooth scat singing and emotional connection with lyrics draws audiences in and transports them into an alternate jazz universe. Ineza...
