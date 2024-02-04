DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
12h – Entrée libre, réservation conseillée
Songerwriter et chanteuse de jazz, Lana Gray décline un univers musical aux accents swing et latin. Elle s’est toujours entourée des meilleurs musicien(ne)s dont Charlotte Gauthier, Sidney Rodrigues, Philippe Pow...
