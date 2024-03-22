Top track

DANU - è stato bello

Danu

Viper Theatre
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsFirenze
€19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il 22 marzo 2024 DANU sarà al Viper di Firenze, nella sua Toscana, per una data evento di presentazione del suo album d'esordio "Piccoli Problemi".

Tutte le età
Presentato da Kashmir Music.
Lineup

DANU

Venue

Viper Theatre

Via Pistoiese, 309, 50145 Firenze FI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

