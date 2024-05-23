Top track

Ferocious Dog

MASH Cambridge
Thu, 23 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsCambridge
£25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

FEROCIOUS DOG

+ Special Guests

Thursday 23rd May 2024

Cambridge MASH

This is a 16+ event, all under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by MASH Cambridge.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FEROCIOUS DOG

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

