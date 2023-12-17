DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday Sessions Miami (Vinyl only)

Modern Art Theory
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMiami
About

Tickets avail at the door

We're committed to delivering even more amazing moments through our continuous Art & Music Concept series. Get ready for an enticing blend of art and music as we continue to transform new venue into a vibrant creative hub. The ex...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sunday Sessions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dan T, Ennio Scoto, Puma

Venue

Modern Art Theory

3400 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

