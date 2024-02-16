Top track

Sir Spyro presents... Tekkerz

XOYO
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
About

“Can't wait to get back into XOYO in Feb the last show we had in XOYO was big vibes so we are continuing were we left off!” - Sir Spyro

Basement - A-Z
D Double E 
Joker 
King Original Sound 
Sir Spyro 
Tina Tammi 
Plus Announced Very Spec...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
Lineup

D Double E, Joker, Sir Spyro

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

