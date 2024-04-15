DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In 2021 Richard Herring discovered he had testicular cancer. Would he survive? (No spoilers!).
In his much-anticipated return to stand-up after six years, Richard talks bollocks and answers the big question- Is a severed gonad a fitting prize for Taskmast...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.