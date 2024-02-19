Top track

Empress Of

La Boule Noire
Mon, 19 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente Empress Of le 19 février 2024 à La Boule Noire.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Empress Of

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

