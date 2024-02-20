DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Chart-topping concert pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason plays a rare solo show after a season which has seen her make debuts at the greatest concert halls in the UK, US, Japan, China, and beyond.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.