Isata Kanneh-Mason

Scala
Tue, 20 Feb, 7:00 pm
£28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Chart-topping concert pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason plays a rare solo show after a season which has seen her make debuts at the greatest concert halls in the UK, US, Japan, China, and beyond.

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Through The Noise.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
